Teenager attempts to rob dog walker near Ipswich

A teenager attempted to rob a woman who was walking her dog in Nacton near Ipswich.

Police are appealing for information to the incident took place just after 11am on Thursday April 1 on the heath when a man approached the woman and demanded money.

The man ran off when she reached for her mobile phone to record the suspect.

The suspect has been described as a white male between 17 and 18 years old, skinny, about 6ft tall, with short straight black hair and pale, spotty skin.

He was wearing a plain bright blue hooded sweatshirt, beige shorts and he was carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who witnessed or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/23824/22.

