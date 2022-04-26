News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenager attempts to rob dog walker near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:31 PM April 26, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:

A man attempted to rob a dog walker in Nacton (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenager attempted to rob a woman who was walking her dog in Nacton near Ipswich. 

Police are appealing for information to the incident took place just after 11am on Thursday April 1 on the heath when a man approached the woman and demanded money. 

The man ran off when she reached for her mobile phone to record the suspect.

The suspect has been described as a white male between 17 and 18 years old, skinny, about 6ft tall, with short straight black hair and pale, spotty skin.

He was wearing a plain bright blue hooded sweatshirt, beige shorts and he was carrying a black rucksack.  

Anyone who witnessed or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/23824/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Were you a regular up the Blooming Fuchsia?

Nostalgia

10 of the most sorely missed Ipswich pubs as chosen by our readers

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Claire Moore at her new shop, Cakes and Bakes with Lacey Grace, at Ipswich.

'It is her place' - Mum opens cake business named after daughter

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Suffolk police arrested a 14-year-old boy after an allegation of sexual assault was made against him by a teenage girl.

Suffolk Constabulary

Boy, 14, arrested after allegation of serious sex assault in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon