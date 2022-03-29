Ipswich man banned from road for failing to stop for police

An Ipswich driver has been fined and banned from the road for 12 months for failing to stop for police - and will be sentenced for further offences at the crown court.

Gazza Vinyard, 31, of Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday to be sentenced for a total of 15 offences.

Vinyard previously pleaded guilty to seven offences of fraud by false representation, two counts of theft, and single charges of assault, making off without payment, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was handed a £500 fine and given three points on his licence by magistrates for the fail to stop offence, and ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

Vinyard was also given another £500 fine for driving without insurance and banned from the road for 12 months. There was no separate penalty for the licence offence but his licence was endorsed.

Magistrates sent the remaining 12 offences to the crown court for sentence.

Vinyard, who was released on conditional bail, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.