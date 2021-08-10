Drug driver was caught as his suspended sentence was nearly up
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich man who has admitted drug driving will be sentenced next month after he was urged to get legal representation.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (August 9) was Lewis Minter, 27, of Norwich Court, Ipswich.
He admitted two offences of driving in Key Street, Ipswich on October 20 last year with the proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
He also admitted being in breach of a nine month prison sentence suspended for 18 months imposed at Ipswich Crown Court in May 2019.
Daniel Setter, prosecuting, said the drug driving offences happened a few weeks before the end of the suspended sentence order.
Minter was due to have been sentenced on Monday (August 9) but as he was unrepresented Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn the case until August 23 to allow him to be legally represented.
Minter is on conditional bail.
