Driver caught with false Romanian driving licence avoids prison

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM November 20, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Vasilica Tinor was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court for having a fake Romanian driving licence

A factory worker who produced a fake Romanian driving licence when stopped by police in Ipswich has been handed a suspended sentence. 

Vasilica Tinor, 35, was pulled over by police in Crown Street, Ipswich, on May 3, 2019, and handed officers his driving licence when asked. 

But police discovered the document was a forgery, and that Tinor did not have a valid driving licence or insurance, Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court.  

Tinor, a father-of-four, who only came to the UK in January 2019, was arrested and in police interview told officers he thought he was able to drive on that licence. 

However, Tinor, of Bolton Lane, Ipswich, pleaded guilty on October 8 to possessing an identity document, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. 

The court heard that Tinor had no previous convictions. 

Appearing in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for sentence, Tinor listened to the case through a Romanian interpreter. 

He previously told the court he did not have any way to get to work at a chicken factory in Eye. 

Judge Martyn Levett told Tinor he "stupidly" paid £350 for the fraudulent licence but accepted that he did this in order to get to work and earn money for his family. 

Judge Levett sentenced Tinor to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. 

Tinor was also banned from driving for six months and his licence was endorsed. 

Ipswich Crown Court
