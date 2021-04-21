Man could face prison after being caught with knife in public
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Ipswich man has been told by a judge to "prepare for all eventualities" after he admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public.
Phillip Green, 53, of Cromwell Square, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for his plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to three charges.
Green admitted possessing a bladed article in Ipswich on February 5 this year and also damaging the back cage of a police vehicle on the same date.
He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour on February 5.
Shade Abiodun, representing Green, said he had issues with alcohol and was seeking help from rehabilitation charity Turning Point.
Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and asked for the suitability of an alcohol sobriety tag to be explored.
Green will be sentenced some time during the week commencing May 17.
Judge Peters said: "You are going to be sentenced to imprisonment but it's a question of whether that sentence will be immediate or suspended.
Most Read
- 1 'Concerns' raised after police disperse drinkers outside Ipswich pub
- 2 Cyclist knocked off bike by car between Ipswich and Woodbridge
- 3 Multi-million pound Travelodge and retail complex coming to Ipswich
- 4 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
- 5 Audi driver who smashed into railings and parked cars arrested
- 6 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion
- 7 George Burley: Ipswich fans' dreams would have been shattered by a European Super League
- 8 'Our last resort' – Ipswich music venue's desperate plea for cash to reopen
- 9 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
- 10 Man to stay in hospital overnight after incident in Ipswich
"You need to prepare for all eventualities."