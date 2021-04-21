Man could face prison after being caught with knife in public

Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021

Phillip Green pleaded guilty to three charges at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man has been told by a judge to "prepare for all eventualities" after he admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public.

Phillip Green, 53, of Cromwell Square, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for his plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to three charges.

Green admitted possessing a bladed article in Ipswich on February 5 this year and also damaging the back cage of a police vehicle on the same date.

He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour on February 5.

Shade Abiodun, representing Green, said he had issues with alcohol and was seeking help from rehabilitation charity Turning Point.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and asked for the suitability of an alcohol sobriety tag to be explored.

Green will be sentenced some time during the week commencing May 17.

Judge Peters said: "You are going to be sentenced to imprisonment but it's a question of whether that sentence will be immediate or suspended.

"You need to prepare for all eventualities."











