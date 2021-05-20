Ipswich man caught with kitchen knife in public avoids jail

Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2021

An Ipswich man caught with a kitchen knife in public has received a suspended sentence.

Phillip Green, 53, of Cromwell Square, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to three charges on April 20.

Green admitted possessing a bladed article in Ipswich on February 5 this year and also damaging the back cage of a police vehicle on the same date.

He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour on February 5.

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Green to 14 months, suspended for two years, for possessing a knife in public.

He received one month, suspended for two years, for damaging property, and four months, suspended for two years, for threatening behaviour to be served concurrently.

This means Green received a total suspended sentence of 14 months.

Judge Peters also ordered Green to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to undertake 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days.