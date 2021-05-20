News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man caught with kitchen knife in public avoids jail

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court heard Luke Adams had 100-plus indecent images of children on his phone Picture:

Phillip Green appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man caught with a kitchen knife in public has received a suspended sentence.  

Phillip Green, 53, of Cromwell Square, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to three charges on April 20. 

Green admitted possessing a bladed article in Ipswich on February 5 this year and also damaging the back cage of a police vehicle on the same date. 

He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour on February 5. 

Judge Emma Peters sentenced Green to 14 months, suspended for two years, for possessing a knife in public. 

He received one month, suspended for two years, for damaging property, and four months, suspended for two years, for threatening behaviour to be served concurrently. 

This means Green received a total suspended sentence of 14 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Kind and caring soulmate' Simon couldn't cope with Covid restrictions
  2. 2 Nurses speak out about 'nightmare' parking situation at Ipswich Hospital
  3. 3 Ipswich woman drove at 78mph during police chase around town
  1. 4 Motorbike shop celebrates roaring sales after move to ex-bank site
  2. 5 Police confirm body found in River Orwell was of a 17-year-old boy
  3. 6 Doctor warns under 40s that covid vaccine has limited shelf-life
  4. 7 Ipswich parcel thief admits stealing trainers and face masks from doorsteps
  5. 8 New farmyard-themed play area opens in Ipswich
  6. 9 Ipswich drugs gang made £250,000-plus profit, court told
  7. 10 Mum who battled fat build up in her legs relieved after medical diagnosis

Judge Peters also ordered Green to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to undertake 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 40mph speed limit is being rolled out on the A14 Orwell Bridge

Body found in the River Orwell

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Heyes, died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket last week

A14

Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A number of caravans have pitched up at the Portman Road car park in Ipswich

Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to the woman captured on CCTV at Morrisons supermarket in Hadleigh

Easter

Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon