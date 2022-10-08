News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man charged after three men assaulted

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:31 PM October 8, 2022
A Suffolk police officer examines her notebook

An Ipswich man has been charged after three people were assaulted - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from Ipswich has been charged with multiple offences as part of an ongoing assault investigation. 

Police were called to St John's Street and Culver Street West in Colchester on July 24 after three men were assaulted.

Following an investigation from Essex Police Criminal Investigation Department, a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Jordan Pope, 25, of Melville Road, Ipswich was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has since been remanded, Essex Police confirmed.
 

