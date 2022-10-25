Ipswich man charged after serious crash in Norwich Road

A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A 57-year-old man has been charged after a serious crash in a major Ipswich road.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road at about 7.10pm on Monday after reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

After the crash, the road was sealed off by police near the junction with Castle Road and Highfield Approach.

Fire crews and the ambulance service were also seen in the area.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the road reopened later in the evening.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of a string of offences, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital and discharged later in the evening.

Vincent Watson, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich, was later charged with failure to stop, driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and driving with no insurance.

The conditions of the other drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.