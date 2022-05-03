Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road

A man has been charged after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road - Credit: Gary Smith

A man has been charged with a string of offences after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road.

Police were called to the crash in Lindbergh Road, which also involved a parked black Range Rover, shortly after 7am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The Range Rover ended up on its side, while the red sports car suffered severe damage.

On arrival, officers found the driver of the Ferrari had abandoned the vehicle and left.

The man has been charged with 16 offences - Credit: Gary Smith

Following initial police enquiries, a suspect was located and arrest about two hours later, at about 9am.

After attending hospital for treatment, he was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The Ferrari had been reported stolen to police about 20 minutes prior to the collision from an address in Nacton, where entry was gained to a secure garage.

Lee Nicholls, of Hawke Road, has subsequently been charged in connection with this incident and a number of other incidents, totalling 16 charges altogether.

The 35-year-old appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a later date.

Twelve of the charges relate to incidents occurring on Saturday, seven of which are linked to the taking of the Ferrari, subsequent collision and arrest of the suspect, are:

Burglary other than dwelling; aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance; failing to stop after an accident; failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis; and assault by beating of a police officer

The other five charges for incidents on Saturday which all happened in Nacton, are:

Two counts of burglary other than dwelling – both incidents involved shed burglaries - with a set of golf clubs and fishing rods and reels stolen from one location, and a bicycle stolen from the other;

One count of criminal damage to a vehicle (where a nearside front window of a Mercedes C200 was smashed);

Two counts of theft from a motor vehicle

The four further charges relate to matters happening on Tuesday, April 12 are:

Aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; driving without insurance; and failing to stop after an accident

These charges follow an incident where a Rover 25 was taken from Reynolds Road and was then reported to have been seen being driven in Lindbergh Road, before it was then involved in a collision with a Honda Civic in Beatty Road at just after 11am on the same day.

The driver of the Honda – a man aged in his 80s – sustained pain to his chest as a result of this collision, after it hit the steering wheel.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.