Ipswich man admits crack cocaine and heroin offences

An Ipswich man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

Richard Smith, 36, of Bramford Road, was arrested by the Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption team on May 4.

Smith was then taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January 13 and May 4.

Smith was remanded in police custody and appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty.

He was then further remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.