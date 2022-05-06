News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man admits crack cocaine and heroin offences

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:34 PM May 6, 2022
Oliver Milton appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday

An Ipswich man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

Richard Smith, 36, of Bramford Road, was arrested by the Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption team on May 4. 

Smith was then taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January 13 and May 4. 

Smith was remanded in police custody and appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty. 

He was then further remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

