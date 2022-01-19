News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man charged in connection of drug offences in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:50 AM January 19, 2022
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A 26-year-old man from Croydon has been charged in connection with drug offences with links to Ipswich

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences as part of County Lines operations.

Officers from the Met Police made an arrest yesterday, Tuesday, January 18, in the Croydon area on behalf of the Serious Crime Disruption Team. 

Aaron Da Cosa Warren, was bought back to Suffolk and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Metropolitan Police to tackle County Lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and possessing an offensive weapon – namely a ‘Zombie’ knife and possession cannabis.

The 26-year-old was remanded and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, January 19. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

