Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man charged after unwrapped Christmas presents stolen from home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:06 PM December 13, 2021
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

An Ipswich man has been charged in connection with three burglary incidents in the town

A 41-year-old man from Ipswich has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary after Christmas presents were stolen. 

Terry Evans, of Beaconsfield Road, was arrested by Suffolk police and since charged with one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

The first of the three alleged offences occurred between Sunday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 7, in Westerfield Road, where a window was smashed to gain entry to the property and a number of wrapped Christmas presents, a laptop and bottles of wine were stolen. 

A further two incidents took place during the afternoon of Monday 6 December at properties in Christchurch Street and Constable Road.

In both cases, residents disturbed a man attempting to gain entry to their homes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A 41-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with these crimes on Wednesday, December 8, and questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre by detectives.

"Following a search of an address made as a result of this arrest, officers recovered a number of items of suspected stolen property. 

"Terry Evans, of Beaconsfield Road in Ipswich, has subsequently been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary."


Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

