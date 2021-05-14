News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man charged with attempted murder

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:13 PM May 14, 2021   
Police were called to Baddow Road in Chelmsford 

Police were called to Baddow Road in Chelmsford - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in her 20s. 

Essex Police were called to Baddow Road in Chelmsford shortly after 5.15pm on Wednesday, May 12 following reports of an incident. 

Officers arrived to find a woman  in her 20s had sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Jesse Mayhand, 27, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, has been charged with attempted murder.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 14. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Star feature..words james marstonProud parents David and Gloria Henshall surrounded by pictures

Obituary

'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon