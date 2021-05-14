Ipswich man charged with attempted murder

Published: 2:13 PM May 14, 2021

Police were called to Baddow Road in Chelmsford - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Essex Police were called to Baddow Road in Chelmsford shortly after 5.15pm on Wednesday, May 12 following reports of an incident.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s had sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Jesse Mayhand, 27, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, has been charged with attempted murder.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 14.