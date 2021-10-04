Ipswich man accused of driving stolen car on railway tracks

Published: 1:38 PM October 4, 2021

An Ipswich man accused of driving a stolen car on railway tracks in Hertfordshire is still yet to enter a plea to the charges.

Kieron Francis, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, appeared remotely at St Albans Crown Court on Monday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Francis, 34, is facing eight charges following an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16.

A vehicle stolen from an address in Braintree, Essex, was allegedly driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.

Two police officers were also hurt in the incident.

Francis is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance, assault on an emergency worker, and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with unlawfully and maliciously putting a car across the railway with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway.

The hearing was previously adjourned from August 31, but Francis once again did not enter any pleas to those charges on Monday.

Laura Collier, representing Francis, asked that he was arraigned on two separate charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between January 1, 2021, and July 30, 2021.

Francis pleaded not guilty to those charges and a provisional trial date was set for December 13.

The other charges relating to the alleged driving matters will be put to Francis on Thursday, October 7, to allow his counsel further time to speak with him.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.