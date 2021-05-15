Man accused of burgling GP surgeries and pharmacy appears in court
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
An Ipswich man has appeared in court accused of burgling two Suffolk GP surgeries and a pharmacy during the first Covid lockdown.
Levi Hilden, 36, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face three charges of burglary and one count of affray.
Hilden, of Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, who appeared via prison video link, is accused of burgling Capel Surgery on April 7, 2020, Eye Pharmacy on April 12, 2020, and Barham and Claydon Surgery on April 28 last year.
Hilden is also charged with one offence of affray in Ipswich on April 28.
Hilden, who was represented by solicitor Mark Holt, did not enter any pleas at the short hearing.
David Bryant, prosecuting, said the case could be heard in magistrates' court
But magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.
Hilden will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on June 11.