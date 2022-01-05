Man charged with series of indecent exposure offences appears in court

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences including indecent exposure and assault.

Kyle Kidd-Stanton, 35, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via prison video link for his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Kidd-Stanton is charged with a series of offences of indecent exposure, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and one count of assault of an 87-year-old man.

The offences all took place in Ipswich on December 7 last year.

Following his appearance at magistrates' court, Kidd-Stanton was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, the hearing was adjourned by Judge Emma Peters to allow further reports to be completed and no pleas were taken.

Kidd-Stanton, of Canterbury Close, Ipswich, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 14.

Judge Peters confirmed a provisional trial date and placed the case in a warned list for April 19 this year.