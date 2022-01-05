News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with series of indecent exposure offences appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM January 5, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Ipswich man Kyle Kidd-Stanton appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with a string of offences including indecent exposure and assault. 

Kyle Kidd-Stanton, 35, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via prison video link for his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Kidd-Stanton is charged with a series of offences of indecent exposure, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and one count of assault of an 87-year-old man. 

The offences all took place in Ipswich on December 7 last year. 

Following his appearance at magistrates' court, Kidd-Stanton was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, the hearing was adjourned by Judge Emma Peters to allow further reports to be completed and no pleas were taken. 

Kidd-Stanton, of Canterbury Close, Ipswich, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 14. 

Judge Peters confirmed a provisional trial date and placed the case in a warned list for April 19 this year. 

Ipswich Crown Court
