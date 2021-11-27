Ipswich man charged with string of motoring offences

Leroy Clarke has been charged with six offences - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has appeared in court charged with a string of motoring offences - including dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, and drink driving.

Leroy Clarke, 32, of no fixed address in Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face six charges.

Clarke is also charged with failing to stop for police, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Ipswich on April 24, 2021, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Only two of the charges - dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking - were put to Clarke on Friday but he did not enter a plea for either count.

Magistrates sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court and Clarke will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on a date to be fixed.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.