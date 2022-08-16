News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Stabbing survivor to cut hair to help fund bleed control kits

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM August 16, 2022
Harry Lyne and bleed control kits

Harry Lyne hopes to "save lives" by raising money for a new bleed control kit - Credit: Jamie Hart

An Ipswich man who was stabbed seven years ago has said he hopes to "save lives" by helping to fund further bleed control kits in the town.

Harry Lyne, 31, will cut his hair this weekend on Sunday, August 21, at Chantry Library.

"There are so many people with knives and it's just getting worse", said the Castle Hill resident. 

"A number of my friends have been stabbed. 

"I almost died myself after an incident in 2015.

Harry Lyne side-on.

Harry said he knows a number of people who have been stabbed, while he himself was involved in an incident in 2015 - Credit: Jamie Hart

"So the reason I'm doing this is to save lives."

The purchase of the kits has been led by Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart of the Be Lucky Anti Knife Foundation with eight kits installed around Ipswich so far. 

These can be found at Dogs Head Street, outside the Handy Corner Shop,  at Mr Stansby and Jamie Hart's tattoo studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library, the Halberd Inn, Jamaica Street restaurant, in Upper Orwell Street, at Mobile Fone Experts in Carr Street, and The Station Hotel. 

The boxes are similar to first aid kits but include trauma dressings, gauze, chest seals and tourniquets to help stop serious bleeding. 

The bleed control kit at Lucky 13 Tattoo studio in Ipswich.

The bleed control kit at Lucky 13 Tattoo studio in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Each one can be accessed by dialling 999 to receive a code to open it. 

"There will be a car boot sale and a raffle,  with all proceeds raised to be donated to the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation in support of their bleed control kit incentive", said Harry.

"There will also be live music from local musicians, a DJ and a raffle.

"It should be a lot of fun."

The event comes as Ipswich has seen a significant number of knife-related crimes over the last few months, with six people arrested on Monday in relation to two knife incidents. 

Suffolk Police say tackling the issue is "a priority", while Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Any stabbing incident is a very serious issue and is completely unacceptable. 

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Let me be crystal clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated and I know the police will do everything in their powers to arrest offenders very quickly and take them to court."

"There needs to be more awareness about knife crime across the town", said Harry. 

"If we can get more boxes, we can potentially save more lives.

"That's why I'm doing this."

Harry will be hosting the event between 10am and 4pm, cutting his hair at roughly 2pm.

Knife Crime
Ipswich News
Chantry News

