Man denies ABH and burglary of Ipswich flat

David Whitehead pleaded not guilty to three charges - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 42-year-old has denied assaulting a man and stealing a television from a flat in Ipswich.

David Whitehead appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and harassment.

It is alleged Whitehead, of St Matthew's Street, Ipswich, assaulted a man in Ipswich in October 2021, and stole a Sharp television, to the value of £70, from a town flat on January 15, 2022.

Whitehead is also charged with harassing an alleged victim between October 1, 2021, and February 7, 2022.

Whitehead, who was represented by barrister Adam Norris, spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Recorder Graham Huston placed the trial, which has a three-day time estimate, in a warned list for July 4 this year at Ipswich Crown Court.