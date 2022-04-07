Ipswich man denies dangerous driving and will face trial

An Ipswich man has denied a string of charges including dangerous driving and will face a trial next year.

Luke Stuttard, 32, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link and pleaded not guilty to two counts of damaging property, and single charges of causing actual bodily harm, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, and dangerous driving.

It is alleged Stuttard engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour between December 31, 2021, and January 24, 2022, damaged a mobile phone and tablet on January 21, and caused actual bodily harm on the same date.

Stuttard, of Crab Street, Ipswich, has also been charged with dangerous driving following an alleged incident in the town.

The trial is expected to last between three to four days, and has been placed in a warned list for August 1 this year.

Judge David Pugh remanded Stuttard in custody ahead of his trial.