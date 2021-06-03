News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man denies driving while banned

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM June 3, 2021   
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Nica Stefan appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has denied driving while banned and will face a trial later this year. 

Nica Stefan, 38, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. 

It is alleged Stefan, of Wherstead Road, drove a Renault Clio in Ipswich on May 6 while he was disqualified. 

He also charged with not being insured on the same date. 

Appearing before magistrates, Stefan spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing. 

A Romanian interpreter was booked for Stefan's trial, which will take place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on September 28. 

The trial is expected to last around two hours. 



