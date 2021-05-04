Man, 35, denies string of assault charges
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
An Ipswich man has denied a string of assault charges and will face a crown court trial next year.
Michael Harrison, 35, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, April 28, to face nine charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.
Harrison, of Queens Way, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of assault on an emergency worker, two offences of damaging property, and single counts of racially aggravated threatening behaviour and assault by beating.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 30 last year.
Harrison will now face a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
His case has been placed into a two-week warned list for May 31, 2022.
