Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man appears in court over alleged drug dealing

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM November 19, 2021
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Elm Street, Ipswich

Joshua Ashton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face five charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich man has appeared in court to face five charges of possessing and supplying class A drugs. 

Joshua Ashton, 27, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday to face two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), and possessing cannabis on December 18, 2019. 

He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between December 12 and December 18, 2019. 

Appearing in the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Ashton did not enter pleas to any of the charges. 

Ashton, of Montgomery Road, Ipswich, spoke only to confirm his personal details at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for the case and sent all matters to the crown court. 

Ashton, who was represented by solicitor Claire Lockwood, was granted unconditional bail by the bench. 

He will appear for his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 17. 


Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

