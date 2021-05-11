Man who spat at neighbour in racist attack given community order

Published: 7:30 AM May 11, 2021

An Ipswich man who spat at a neighbour and told him to “go back to his own country” before kicking and punching him has been given a community order.

Sentencing Kyle Kidd-Stanton, Judge William Clegg said: “This is a serious offence made all the more serious by the deeply offensive language you used.”

Kidd-Stanton was seen climbing out of a window in an agitated state before going to his neighbour’s front door and ringing the bell continuously, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The neighbour, who was praying when he heard the doorbell, opened the door and was confronted by Kidd-Stanton who told him: “I don’t want you here any more” before kicking and punching at him, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

The victim of the attack tried to defend himself with his hands and at one stage Kidd-Stanton spat in his face.

Kidd Stanton had used racist language during the incident and told him: “Go back to your own country.”

During the assault Kidd-Stanton made contact with the victim’s legs and body and as a result of the attack he suffered a bruise and a swollen hand, said Mr Wilson.

Kidd-Stanton, 34, of Canterbury Close, Ipswich, admitted racially aggravated assault in March this year and was given an 18-month community order, a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to take part in a Thinking Skills programme.

Oliver Haswell for Kidd-Stanton said his client accepted it had been an unpleasant incident and said there had been a previous issue about noise levels coming from his neighbour’s flat.

He said Kidd-Stanton had been in custody for six weeks.