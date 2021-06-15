Woman thought partner was going to kill her during row, court hears

Published: 5:30 AM June 15, 2021

Elidon Berisha, 35, of Bernard Crescent, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of a non-molestation order

A woman thought her partner was going to kill her when he grabbed her by the throat during a row, a court has heard.

Elidon Berisha had been drinking when he flew into a jealous rage and accused her of cheating on him, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He grabbed her by the throat in their bedroom and hit her on both cheeks causing reddening and scratches.

“She was very much of the view that he was going to kill her,” said Lori Tucker, prosecuting.

A child who witnessed part of the attack was so concerned that she texted a neighbour to ask for help.

Following the incident in March last year the victim obtained a non-molestation order which Berisha subsequently breached.

Berisha, 35, of Bernard Crescent, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and breach of a non-molestation order and was given a 10 month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation activity order, 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to attend a Building Better Relationships programme.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters said he didn’t own his partner and his attitude towards women “needed some work”.

Stephen Mather for Berisha said his client, who has no previous convictions, had been “incredibly jealous” and had lost his temper after having too much to drink.