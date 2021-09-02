Man threatened with knife during robbery

Published: 2:18 PM September 2, 2021

Suffolk police are appealing for help to trace a male officers want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk police

A man was held at knifepoint as a thief demanded that he hand over his belongings during a robbery in Ipswich.

The incident took place in Old Foundry Road in the town at some point between Friday, May 14 at 11.30pm and 1am on Saturday, May 15.

Police said a man in his early 40s on the way to his hotel made friends with a group of males.

At some point two people in the group demanded the victim’s belongings at knifepoint and which he handed over. The victim was unhurt in the incident.

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The CCTV image is taken the day after the robbery when a bank card that was stolen in the robbery was used.

Anyone who recognises the individual in the distinctive coat should contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference 37/25171/21.