News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man appears in court over alleged claw hammer attack

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM September 28, 2021   
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mark Thompson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

An Ipswich 59-year-old has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a man with a claw hammer. 

It is alleged Mark Thompson struck the man with the weapon in Ipswich on Friday, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates. 

Thompson, of Nacton Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link on Monday to face three charges of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon. 

The Section 18 wounding with intent charge can only be heard at the crown court but magistrates also declined jurisdiction on the other two counts and sent all matters to Ipswich Crown Court. 

The ABH charge relates to a separate alleged assault on the same man on August 4 this year, magistrates heard. 

No pleas were entered to any charges at the short preliminary hearing. 

Thompson, who was represented by duty solicitor Alistair Taunton, was remanded in custody ahead of his plea and trial preparation hearing on October 25 at Ipswich Crown Court. 


Most Read

  1. 1 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  2. 2 Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich
  3. 3 Woman's bank cards used minutes after being stolen in supermarket car park
  1. 4 Aldi looking for new site in north east Ipswich
  2. 5 Police find cannabis growing by the side of A14
  3. 6 Covid rules reintroduced at Ipswich school after cases surge
  4. 7 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
  5. 8 'I want to train as HGV driver but there are so many delays'
  6. 9 New Starbucks coffee shop planned for Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Photo of Alexandria Hair Artistry in St Margarets Plain

Retail

How developers hope to bring 'important' town centre building back to use

Charlotte Moore

person
Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Fraser (left) and Phillip Old were jailed in Suffolk this week

Ipswich Crown Court

See the faces of the criminals who have been jailed in Suffolk this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon