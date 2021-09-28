Ipswich man appears in court over alleged claw hammer attack

Published: 5:30 AM September 28, 2021

An Ipswich 59-year-old has been remanded in custody after allegedly attacking a man with a claw hammer.

It is alleged Mark Thompson struck the man with the weapon in Ipswich on Friday, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

Thompson, of Nacton Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link on Monday to face three charges of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Section 18 wounding with intent charge can only be heard at the crown court but magistrates also declined jurisdiction on the other two counts and sent all matters to Ipswich Crown Court.

The ABH charge relates to a separate alleged assault on the same man on August 4 this year, magistrates heard.

No pleas were entered to any charges at the short preliminary hearing.

Thompson, who was represented by duty solicitor Alistair Taunton, was remanded in custody ahead of his plea and trial preparation hearing on October 25 at Ipswich Crown Court.



