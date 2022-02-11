News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jailed drug dealer hid 15 bags of cocaine in roof lining

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Nikolaos Agathos was found with 15 bags of cocaine hidden in the roof lining of his car. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich drug dealer who was found to have 15 bags of cocaine hidden in the roof lining of his car when he was stopped by police in the town has been jailed for 28 months.

Nikolaos Agathos, who was driving a nearly new Audi, was stopped by police on December 15 and was found to have been running drugs for about four days, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The cocaine found in the car was valued at £600 and Agathos had expected to earn £250 a day, said James Wing, prosecuting.

Agathos, 27, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of £250 criminal property.

Oliver Haswell for Agathos said his client had become involved in the supply of drugs during a “moment of madness”  after he came to the UK in December last year.

“It was a poor decision he bitterly regrets,” said Mr Haswell.

He said Agathos’s role in the supply chain had been as a driver and he had delivered drugs after being given instructions over the phone.


