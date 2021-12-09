Ipswich man jailed for 'sustained' attack on victim

Christopher Nock, 33, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for two years. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A serial offender who repeatedly punched a man to the face in his own home in Ipswich has been jailed for two years.

Christopher Nock, 33, who has 29 previous convictions for 53 offences, attacked the victim at his multi-occupancy home in London Road, Ipswich, on August 25 this year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Nock had been involved in an earlier altercation with the man before the assault.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said the attack was "all in the context of a heroin deal".

Nock and another man then went to the victim's address and began banging at the door, Ms Donovan told the court.

After getting inside, the victim was punched "an estimated 50 times" and struck with a belt during the attack, which lasted around five to ten minutes, the court heard.

At one point, the victim was in the foetal position and the attack only stopped when the man managed to run out of the door and into the street.

The victim was taken to hospital with severe bruising to his face and eyes but did not suffer any fractured or broken bones, Ms Donovan said.

Alcohol, a mobile phone and bank cards were also taken from the victim.

Nock, of London Road, Ipswich, was arrested but gave a "no comment" interview to police officers.

He previously pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and theft on October 11.

Nock denied a further charge of robbery, which was accepted by prosecutors, and Ms Donovan offered no evidence in respect of that offence.

The court heard that the victim had not given a personal statement to be read in court.

Simon Gladwell, representing Nock, said his client had taken "a high degree of responsibility" for the attack through his guilty pleas.

Mr Gladwell added Nock has mental health issues and was using drugs at the time.

Recorder Darren Reed said the "sustained and prolonged" attack must have been an "extremely frightening experience" for the victim.

He added that the attack only ended when the victim managed to run out into the street.

Nock was sentenced to 24 months in prison and must serve half in custody before his release on licence.







