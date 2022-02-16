Man, 33, banned from contacting mum after handbag robbery

A 33-year-old Ipswich man robbed his mother of her handbag when she went to see him after he threatened to kill himself, a court has heard.

Sentencing Kim Barnett to a suspended prison sentence Judge David Pugh said: “She was there to help you and how did you repay that kindness?

"Once in the car, you demanded money and when she refused and stopped the car you grabbed her handbag and ran off.

“The sadness of this case is that she is your mother and the reason you were with her was that she had collected you in her vehicle due to you phoning her in a state of distress and said you intended to kill yourself,” said the judge.

Judge Pugh said Barnett had a number of previous convictions for dishonesty and some of them were against his mother.

He said that Barnett’s mother had described him as an easy-going and intelligent man with a good sense of humour when he wasn’t using drugs.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Pugh said at the time of the robbery Barnett had a number of issues and was using drugs.

He was now engaging with Turning Point and was receiving medication for his mental health issues.

He described the case as “unusual” and said that although the robbery crossed the custody threshold he felt Barnett could be assisted by a suspended prison sentence order.

He warned Barnett that if breached any of the requirements of the order he would be brought back before the court.

Barnett, of Pineview Road, Ipswich, had denied the robbery but changed his plea to guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court in January.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 40 days.

He was also given a four-month curfew between 7pm and 7am and a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Judge David Pugh also made a two-year restraining order banning Barnett from contacting his mother.

He said that if his mother changed her mind about the order she could apply for it to be lifted.