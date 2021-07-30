News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

'Controlling' man locked girlfriend in house

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM July 30, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A “controlling” Ipswich man who locked his girlfriend in a house and drove after her when she tried to run away has been given a two-year community order. 

During his relationship with the woman, Jaroslaw Trojniak monitored her social media, demanded to know her passwords and wouldn’t let her out on her own, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

On one occasion when she tried to leave her house, he locked her in and told her she wasn’t going anywhere, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting. 

On another occasion when she had run from the house, he followed her in his car and took her back home. 

When she ended the relationship, he had gone to see her with a bunch of flowers and her name tattooed on his wrist and had lost his temper and damaged a door when she refused to take him back. 

Trojniak, 29, who was living in Munnings Close, Ipswich, admitted using coercive and controlling behaviour over a five-month period last year and criminal damage. 

In addition to being given a community order and a 30-day rehabilitation requirement he was banned from contacting the victim indefinitely and ordered to pay £750 costs and £150 compensation. 

Steven Dyble for Trojniak accepted his client had behaved very badly when the relationship failed. 

He said Trojniak had already served the equivalent of a 16-month prison sentence. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

