Ipswich man denies child sex offences

Tom Potter

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Mark Herring appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has been charged with the alleged rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of a child.

Mark Herring appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old has been charged with two counts of child rape, one count of attempted child rape and one count of sexually assaulting a child.

Herring, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter not guilty pleas to the three charges.

The offences are alleged to have taken place against a girl under the age of 13 between 2011 and 2013.

Judge David Pugh fixed a date for Herring's trial to begin on February 23 next year at the same court.

Herring was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance in court.
 

