Ipswich man denies child sex offences
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich man has been charged with the alleged rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of a child.
Mark Herring appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday afternoon.
The 23-year-old has been charged with two counts of child rape, one count of attempted child rape and one count of sexually assaulting a child.
Herring, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter not guilty pleas to the three charges.
The offences are alleged to have taken place against a girl under the age of 13 between 2011 and 2013.
Judge David Pugh fixed a date for Herring's trial to begin on February 23 next year at the same court.
Herring was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance in court.
Most Read
- 1 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 2 5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon
- 3 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 4 Bag-snatcher mugged key worker as she sorted through PPE in parked car
- 5 Ipswich mum hopes 'to take over the world' with beauty shop rebrand
- 6 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- 7 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
- 8 BrewDog bids to open bar at the Winerack on the Waterfront
- 9 Motorist allegedly caught speeding and watching video while driving
- 10 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts