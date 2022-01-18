Drug dealer found with cannabis, 133 tablets and cash jailed
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich drug dealer who gave police a false name when he was stopped and searched by police in the town centre has been jailed for 16 months.
Officers stopped 21-year-old Mitchel Brewer in Cavendish Street at 2am on September 29 last year and noticed a strong smell of cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Brewer gave a false name and when his rucksack was searched officers found 61g of cannabis, a kitchen knife, a tiny amount of cocaine, 73 Xanax tablets, 60 Valium tablets and £484 cash.
Brewer, of Lindbergh Road, Ipswich admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing Valium and Xanax tablets, which are class C drugs, with intent to supply, possession of cocaine and possession of a kitchen knife.
He also admitted being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed in March 2020.
Redmond Traynor for Brewer said his client had left home at 15 and had been homeless.
He said Brewer had been selling drugs to feed his own habit and a psychiatrist who’d interviewed him felt he would be able to get over his drug addiction with assistance.
Most Read
- 1 Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich
- 2 Lorry overturned on roundabout closes A14 near Felixstowe
- 3 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 4 Road closed while fire crews tackle Martlesham blaze
- 5 Motorist angry over £100 'fine' at Ipswich car park
- 6 A12 partially reopens after crash near Copdock Interchange
- 7 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
- 8 Retired Felixstowe nurse fears eviction after struggle to find social housing
- 9 Ladies night event in Kesgrave with strippers sold-out in five days
- 10 Wallets stolen and bank cards used after cars broken into
He said Brewer had a kitchen knife for protection while he was sleeping rough.