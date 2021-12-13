News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Robbery victim, 77, feared Ipswich man would throw acid in his face

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM December 13, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Jason Fayers, from Ipswich, denies robbery and GBH in May 2019 in Mildenhall. - Credit: Archant

A 77-year-old Suffolk man feared acid was going to be thrown in his face during a robbery at his home, it has been alleged.

The man was at his home in St John’s Road, Mildenhall, when a man entered through an unlocked door and told him: “Give me your money,” Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When he said he didn’t have any money the intruder had become aggressive and brandished a meat cleaver, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

He was carrying a screw top bottle which he said contained acid and he had asked the alleged victim: “Would you like to try acid?”

“He feared he was going to throw acid in his face if he didn’t comply with his demands,” said Miss May.

The intruder had pushed the man to the floor and had allegedly kicked and stamped on him.

The alleged victim had suffered cuts from the meat cleaver and the intruder had left the house with £140.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
  2. 2 Care village at former Ipswich hotel moves one step closer
  3. 3 13 amazing pictures of Beach Street Felixstowe Christmas market
  1. 4 Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
  2. 5 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
  3. 6 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?
  4. 7 'I can't support Covid plan B': Suffolk MP
  5. 8 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  6. 9 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
  7. 10 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak

Before the court is Jason Fayers, 39, of London Road, Ipswich, who has denied robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm in May 2019.

The court heard that after his arrest Fayers admitted going to the alleged victim’s house with a friend several days before the alleged robbery but denied having anything to do with the robbery.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News
Mildenhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron and Jerome Ingham stand against an industrial building for press shots

Music

Popular Ipswich rapping duo reach Number 1 in iTunes chart

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Judge Dredd developer Pat Mills has detailed his experiences at St Joseph's College in Ipswich

Investigations | Special Report

'Investigate us': Order of monks accused of Ipswich school abuse tell...

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Michael Hines was jailed for 14 years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Pensioner jailed for sex abuse and rape of young victims

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon