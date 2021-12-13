Robbery victim, 77, feared Ipswich man would throw acid in his face

Jason Fayers, from Ipswich, denies robbery and GBH in May 2019 in Mildenhall. - Credit: Archant

A 77-year-old Suffolk man feared acid was going to be thrown in his face during a robbery at his home, it has been alleged.

The man was at his home in St John’s Road, Mildenhall, when a man entered through an unlocked door and told him: “Give me your money,” Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When he said he didn’t have any money the intruder had become aggressive and brandished a meat cleaver, said Nicola May, prosecuting.

He was carrying a screw top bottle which he said contained acid and he had asked the alleged victim: “Would you like to try acid?”

“He feared he was going to throw acid in his face if he didn’t comply with his demands,” said Miss May.

The intruder had pushed the man to the floor and had allegedly kicked and stamped on him.

The alleged victim had suffered cuts from the meat cleaver and the intruder had left the house with £140.

Before the court is Jason Fayers, 39, of London Road, Ipswich, who has denied robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm in May 2019.

The court heard that after his arrest Fayers admitted going to the alleged victim’s house with a friend several days before the alleged robbery but denied having anything to do with the robbery.