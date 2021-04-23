Ipswich man pleads guilty to drug supply charges

Published: 12:46 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM April 23, 2021

A man has admitted drugs charges following his arrest by Suffolk police's Sentinel team - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich man has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs following a bust by Suffolk police's Sentinel team - who are currently starring in a ten-part documentary series.

Anthony White, 35, was arrested in Martin Road, Ipswich, on April 20 and a quantity of suspected class A drugs and mobile phones were recovered.

White, of Stoke Hall Road, Ipswich, was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested but later released under investigation.

White pleaded guilty to the charges before magistrates yesterday and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing, which will take place on a date to be confirmed.

Anthony White pleaded guilty before magistrates in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Constabulary's Sentinel teams are currently the stars of a documentary television series on entertainment channel Dave called Fast Justice.

The first episode was aired last week and continues this Sunday at 6pm on Dave (Freeview channel 19).

Investigating Officer Richard Pennie, from the serious crime disruption team south, said: "This is an excellent example of several specialist police teams working together efficiently and effectively to dismantle a Class A drugs business.

"I am especially grateful to my colleagues in the Sentinel team for their professionalism and expertise. Drug supply is a detestable offence which is incredibly exploitative and preys on the vulnerable.

"Suffolk police will not tolerate drug supply and will always deal robustly with such offences.”

Anyone with information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form here.