Student remanded in custody as alleged knife attack investigations continue

A college student charged with affray and possessing a machete following an incident in Ipswich prior to an alleged knife attack has been remanded in custody.

Police were called just before 1.30pm on Monday to reports of an alleged assault with a large knife in Barrack Lane.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old boy, was located in the St Matthew's Street area. He was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious laceration to his shoulder.

His injury is not life threatening or life changing.

Daniel Das Neves, 18, of Risby Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Police said an initial altercation took place in nearby Cecil Road, where the alleged victim and a friend were involved in a confrontation on a driveway with a man on a bicycle.

The 16-year-old boy and his friend then ran off the driveway towards Geneva Road and Barrack Lane followed by the man on the bicycle prior to the alleged knife attack.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following the alleged incident, has been bailed until February 28.

The court heard that Das Neves, who appeared via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, was friends with the alleged victim.

He has been charged in connection with the precursor incident in Cecil Road, police said.

On Wednesday, magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Das Neves, who was represented by duty solicitor Natasha Nair at the hearing, was remanded in custody by magistrates.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 2 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to either incident.

They would also ask that anyone who was driving in the area of Cecil Road, Geneva Road, Barrack Lane, Anglesea Road, Henley Road and Fonnereau Road, between 1pm and 1.45pm on Monday afternoon, and who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to check the footage for anything that may be of assistance – in particular if they passed a male in dark clothing on a blue coloured bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID in Ipswich, quoting reference: 6422/22.



