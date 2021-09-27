Ipswich man denies multiple rape offences as trial begins
- Credit: Archant
A “violent and abusive” Ipswich man raped a woman more than 50 times, a court has been told.
Samuel James allegedly used sex “as a weapon” and felt entitled to have sex with the woman regardless of what she wanted, Ipswich Crown Court was told.
Brian Reece, prosecuting, said that, on one occasion, James - who he described as violent and abusive - had struck the woman during sex and had put his hands round her throat.
James, 30, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, denies five charges of rape and two charges of assault.
The court heard the woman said she had been raped between 50 and 100 times and that after she contacted police the defendant had denied the allegations.
The trial, which is expected to last the rest of this week, continues.
