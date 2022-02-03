A 20-year-old former Amazon employee from Ipswich was sentenced for stealing from the distribution centre where he worked (File photo) - Credit: PA

A 20-year-old man who stole a computer mouse from an Amazon warehouse in Ipswich has avoided going to prison despite breaching a suspended prison sentence.

Lukasz Tynny had been working at the Amazon distribution centre on Sproughton Road for around two weeks when he tried to steal a wireless gaming mouse, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court how security staff at the distribution centre were conducting random searches after a large number of items had gone missing.

On November 26 last year, Tynny was found leaving the site with a Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro computer mouse worth £77.99.

He was taken to a side room where he initially said he had purchased the mouse before his shift before making admissions he had stolen it. The item was recovered.

The court heard he was hoping to sell the mouse for around £30.

Ms Small said the offence was a breach of trust given the large amount of items Tynny came into contact with at the Amazon centre.

He was also serving a 16-week prison sentence for assault, suspended for 18 months, at the time of the offence, the court heard.

Tynny, of Boyton Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft by employee at his first hearing.

Tynny, who was not represented at the hearing, said that he was under significant financial pressure at the time as he was making payments to somebody who was threatening him.

He said: "I personally believe sending me into custody would allow me to spiral down again."

The court heard that since he was sentenced for an assault in 2020, he has reduced his alcohol intake and complied with the requirements of his previous sentence.

Magistrates warned Tynny that this would be his "last chance" to stay out of trouble but said they were satisfied there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, and that his personal situation had improved.

Magistrates increased Tynny's suspended sentence by six months, which means it will now end in March 2023.

He must also complete an additional 45 hours of unpaid work and 10 more rehabilitation activity requirement days.