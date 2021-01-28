Ipswich man sentenced for burglary and drug offences

Published: 9:25 PM January 28, 2021

A 34-year old man from Ipswich has been sentenced to a suspended sentence for burglary and drug offences in Ipswich.

Michael Knock, 34, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, earlier today (Thursday January 28).

He was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for burglary and a further two, two-week sentences, suspended for 12 months, for possession of Class A drugs. The sentences will run consecutively.

It follows an incident on Sunday January 10, when Goldings Auctions in St Helens Street was broken into between 10.45pm and 11pm.

At some point in that 15 minutes, a window was smashed and an iMac computer was stolen.

An investigation was carried out by officers from the Operation Shere team and a man was arrested on Wednesday January 27 in Woodbridge Road.

Following the arrest, the man was further arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Class A drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently charged with burglary other than a dwelling and two counts of possession of a controlled drug – Class A.

Knock was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation and was given a 9-month drug rehabilitation requirement.