Man handed community order for burglary of popular café

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM June 23, 2021   
Willy's and Milly's cafe in Northgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man who stole a tips box and £160 in cash from a popular Ipswich café has been handed a two-year community order. 

Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Richard Furness, 38, was convicted at trial after entering Willy's and Milly's on February 26, 2020

Furness stole a mobile phone, tips box and £160 in cash from the Northgate Street café and was found guilty of two burglary charges - with intent to steal and theft - on May 26 this year. 

His sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation Service. 

Furness, of Little Gipping Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to be sentenced. 

Magistrates handed Furness a two-year community order, with 60 rehabilitation activity days. 

He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation and handed a three-month curfew from 10pm to 6am. 

