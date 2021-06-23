Man handed community order for burglary of popular café
- Credit: Archant
A man who stole a tips box and £160 in cash from a popular Ipswich café has been handed a two-year community order.
Magistrates in Ipswich heard that Richard Furness, 38, was convicted at trial after entering Willy's and Milly's on February 26, 2020.
Furness stole a mobile phone, tips box and £160 in cash from the Northgate Street café and was found guilty of two burglary charges - with intent to steal and theft - on May 26 this year.
His sentencing was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation Service.
Furness, of Little Gipping Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to be sentenced.
Magistrates handed Furness a two-year community order, with 60 rehabilitation activity days.
He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation and handed a three-month curfew from 10pm to 6am.
