Man caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

An Ipswich man caught with indecent images of children after police searched his home has been handed a suspended sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how officers raided the home of Anthony Mayhew, 66, on February 6, 2019, and found five devices.

After analysis, the devices were found to contain four indecent images of the most serious kind – category A – as well as seven classed as category B, and 22 of category C.

In police interview, Mayhew told officers he had an addiction to pornography but denied being sexually attracted to children, Peter Clark, prosecuting, told the court.

He also admitted trying to cover his tracks when accessing the indecent material, the court heard.

Mayhew, of Larchcroft Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on October 9, 2020.

The court heard that Mayhew, who had no previous convictions, had sought help from child sexual abuse charity The Lucy Faithfull Foundation following his arrest.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Mayhew had been “very candid” about his offending and was still engaged with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation. He has already completed a programme with the charity.

Sentencing Mayhew on Monday, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “The one thing that I take issue with is that at the time, you said you had no sexual interest in children.

"You must have had, otherwise you would not have downloaded this material.

“But what I am most impressed with is that you sought help yourself. You recognised that there was a problem that required outside help and you got that help."

Judge Overbury said the offences did cross the custody threshold but he was prepared to suspend the sentence.

Mayhew was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was handed up to 30 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay £340 in costs.

Mayhew must also sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and was made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Overbury also order the forfeiture and destruction of the devices involved in the case.