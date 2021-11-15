Cyclist slapped in face during 'racially motivated' attempted robbery
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man was slapped in the face as a gang of three men tried to steal the bike he was riding - in what police believe was a racially motivated attack.
The attempted robbery took place at between 7.20pm and 7.30pm in Princes Street on Friday, October 15, with officers now appealing for witnesses.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The victim, aged 20, was riding his bicycle when he was confronted by three unknown males.
"One of the males has approached the victim, grabbed the handle bar, pulled at it and attempted to take the bike.
"When the victim refused, the same male slapped the victim in the face causing a red mark.
"Officers believe the incident was racially motivated and anyone who recognises the male depicted should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime number 37/57827/21."
