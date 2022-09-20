Man slashed by knife and has phone stolen in Ipswich town centre robbery

A man was slashed in the face in an Ipswich town centre robbery - Credit: Google Maps

A man was slashed in the face with a knife and had his phone stolen in a robbery in Ipswich town centre.

The robbery happened at about 7.10pm in St Lawrence churchyard last Thursday.

The victim was approached by four men and suffered a cut on the cheek, Suffolk police said.

According to Suffolk police, the four suspects left on foot through the town centre towards Neale Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/59681/22.