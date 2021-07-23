News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man to appear in court charged with three Ipswich robberies

Michael Steward

Published: 9:42 AM July 23, 2021   
Betfred in Carr Street, Ipswich

Kwasi Jacobs will appear in court this morning charged with three robberies - Credit: Google Street View

A 43-year-old man will appear in court this morning charged with three shop robberies in Ipswich. 

Kwasi Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, will appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face three charges of robbery. 

The first alleged robbery happened between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15 at Betfred in Carr Street. 

The second alleged offence took place around 8.30pm on Monday, July 19, at a convenience store in Felixstowe Road.

While a third alleged robbery happened at a convenience shop in Clapgate Lane around 3.30pm on Wednesday. 

The offences are indictable only, which means the case must be heard at the crown court. 

Ipswich Magistrates Court
