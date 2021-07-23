Man to appear in court charged with three Ipswich robberies
Published: 9:42 AM July 23, 2021
- Credit: Google Street View
A 43-year-old man will appear in court this morning charged with three shop robberies in Ipswich.
Kwasi Jacobs, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, will appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face three charges of robbery.
The first alleged robbery happened between 5pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, July 15 at Betfred in Carr Street.
The second alleged offence took place around 8.30pm on Monday, July 19, at a convenience store in Felixstowe Road.
While a third alleged robbery happened at a convenience shop in Clapgate Lane around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
The offences are indictable only, which means the case must be heard at the crown court.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 30s stabbed in 'serious assault' in Ipswich
- 2 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
- 3 Community 'very shocked' by stabbing in Ipswich
- 4 Ipswich cousins admit attacking and stealing phone from kebab deliveryman
- 5 Hotel and new shop planned for Ipswich retail park
- 6 Concerns raised over plans for 750 homes beside Chantry Park
- 7 Turkish delight and blood orange among flavours on offer at new ice cream parlour
- 8 'Revolutionary' travelling artist dies at 48
- 9 Man threatened to stab ex-partner's new boyfriend with hunting knife
- 10 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing