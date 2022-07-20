Ipswich man who took the rap for friend's speeding offence avoids prison

An Ipswich man who took the blame for his friend's speeding offence because he believed it would save him from getting a driving ban and losing his job has received a suspended sentence.

Zac Langford, 46, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, lied to police by telling them that he was driving a Range Rover when it was clocked by a speed camera at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Stoke-by-Nayland on August 7, 2021.

However, Karl Wymer, 47, of Monks Lane, Colchester, who owned the vehicle, was actually the man behind the wheel that day, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Langford offered to take the rap as Wymer wrongly believed the speeding offence, along with another one he had pending, would lead to him receiving a "totting-up" driving ban.

Langford subsequently paid a fine of £100 for the offence and was handed three penalty points on his licence on September 9, 2021.

Police investigated the matter further and cell site analysis revealed Wymer was in the location of the speeding offence at the time while Langford was in Ipswich, the court heard.

Mobile phone evidence also revealed Whatsapp discussions where Langford offered to take the blame for Wymer.

Wymer also told his friend he would pay him £500 plus any fine for accepting responsibility for the offence, the court heard.

The pair were arrested and both made full admissions in police interview.

As it turned out, Wymer, who believed he would get six penalty points for each speeding offence, was handed five points for the first offence and therefore the three points for the Stoke-by-Nayland incident would not have resulted in a ban.

Simon Gladwell, representing Wymer, said his client believed he would lose his licence and that would lead to him losing his job and being forced to move.

Mr Gladwell said at the time Wymer was caring for his mother, who had Alzheimer's, and he was worried she would not be able to cope with moving should he no longer be able to look after her.

His mother took her own life in December 2021, the court heard.

Craig Marchant, for Langford, said his client had known Wymer since he was 15 years old, and offered to take the blame "from a place of love" as he knew he was caring for his mother.

Both men had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice on May 3.

Wymer also admitted failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.

On Wednesday, Recorder Gabrielle Posner sentenced both men to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Wymer was additionally given 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and six points on his driving licence. There was no separate penalty for the failing to identify a driver charge.