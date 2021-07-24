Man, 20, to face trial over £1,500 drug haul

Published: 9:00 AM July 24, 2021

Drug dealer involved in Ipswich drug line was bragging on YouTube, court hears - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of supplying drugs in Ipswich will take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday was Bozhidar Petrov, 20, of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Police searched a blue Kia Ceed at 1.30pm on June 23 under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The car was parked in Kelly Road, Ipswich, and there were three men sitting inside it.

During the search officers from the Sentinel team recovered a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £1,500, mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

Police arrested the driver and his front seat passenger and took them to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The back-seat passenger was not arrested.

Petrov’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place on January 4.

Petrov was remanded in custody.