News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man, 20, to face trial over £1,500 drug haul

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM July 24, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Drug dealer involved in Ipswich drug line was bragging on YouTube, court hears - Credit: Archant

Ipswich crown court with road sign

Drug dealer involved in Ipswich drug line was bragging on YouTube, court hears - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of supplying drugs in Ipswich will take place in January next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday was Bozhidar Petrov, 20, of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply. 

Police searched a blue Kia Ceed at 1.30pm on June 23 under the Misuse of Drugs Act. 

The car was parked in Kelly Road, Ipswich, and there were three men sitting inside it.

During the search officers from the Sentinel team recovered a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £1,500, mobile phones and a quantity of cash.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich
  3. 3 Drug dealer seen bragging in YouTube rap videos
  1. 4 Burglary at O2 store in Ipswich town centre
  2. 5 Man to be sentenced over 'dine and dash' spree
  3. 6 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
  4. 7 Community 'very shocked' by stabbing in Ipswich
  5. 8 Pair in court following suspected stolen dogs raid at West Meadows
  6. 9 Work to start on new Ipswich town centre retirement homes
  7. 10 New homes and dormitory block planned for Ipswich school site

Police arrested the driver and his front seat passenger and took them to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The back-seat passenger was not arrested.

Petrov’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place on January 4.

Petrov was remanded in custody. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man was assaulted and stabbed in Emlen Street, Ipswich, in the early hours of July 22

Man in hospital with stab wounds after 'serious assault' in Ipswich

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been charged with offences after a protest at a Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambr

Man threatened to set himself alight at garage after being refused beer

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88,000

Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
B&M in Carr Street, Ipswich

Pair stole 85 cans of tinned salmon from B&M in Ipswich

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon