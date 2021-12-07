Man who left taxi driver with serious head injuries admits attack

A man who attacked a taxi driver in Ipswich has been convicted - Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old man has admitted assaulting a taxi driver in Ipswich last month.

Jack Powell, of Lattice Avenue in the town, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, December 6, where he pleaded guilty to robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, November 7, when police were called by a member of the public at 3.45am reporting that a man had been attacked in Tower Mill Road.

Witnesses reported hearing the incident taking place and when they intervened the suspect threw an item at them and made off in the direction of Bramford Road.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and after a search of the area, located and arrested Powell just after 4am in Wallace Road.

It is understood that the victim had driven Powell in his taxi from Colchester to Ipswich.

The victim – a man aged in his 40s – sustained serious head and facial injuries and spent almost a month at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, from where he was discharged at the weekend.

He is now continuing his recovery at home.

Powell has been bailed pending a sentencing hearing to be held at Ipswich Crown Court next month, on Thursday, January 27.