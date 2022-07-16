News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man who brandished hammer, knife and sword in yellow line fight jailed

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2022
Christopher Crabtree, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court. 

An Ipswich man who lost his temper and brandished a hammer, a knife and a sword when a motorist parked on double yellow lines outside his home has been jailed for 14 months.

Christopher Crabtree had gone outside and remonstrated with the driver, who was visiting a neighbour’s house, and told him that if he  didn’t move his car he would, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Crabtree had then gone inside his house and returned with a hammer before going back inside and coming out with a knife and then a sword which he pulled out of it’s sheath, said Stephen Mather, prosecuting.

Crabtree, 38, of Belstead Road, Ipswich, admitted having a hammer as an offensive weapon and  two offences of possessing an article with a blade, namely a knife and a sword on May 26 this year.

Jailing him for 14 months Judge Emma Peters described his behaviour as “extremely frightening” for anyone who had witnessed the incident and said knife crime needed to be deterred.

Isobel Ascherson for Crabtree said her client had a complicated childhood and had anger management problems.

Ipswich Crown Court
