Men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as police raid Ipswich flat

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after police raided a block of flats in Ipswich.

Police were called to an address in Wherstead Road at about 5.30pm on Saturday to reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Officers attended the scene and arrested two men, aged 29 and 48, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

They were both taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning before being released on bail until October 7, pending further enquiries.

No one was hurt in the incident, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed.