News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Men arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as police raid Ipswich flat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:12 PM September 12, 2022
The incident happened at a block of flats in Wherstead Road in Ipswich

The incident happened at a block of flats in Wherstead Road in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after police raided a block of flats in Ipswich.

Police were called to an address in Wherstead Road at about 5.30pm on Saturday to reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Officers attended the scene and arrested two men, aged 29 and 48, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

They were both taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning before being released on bail until October 7, pending further enquiries.

No one was hurt in the incident, a Suffolk police spokesman confirmed.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

Suffolk Constabulary

Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in hospital with serious head injury after assault in town

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon