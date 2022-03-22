Ipswich pair who stole e-scooters avoid jail

Two Ipswich men who stole thousands of pounds worth of e-scooters from their employer have been handed suspended prison sentences.

John Wye, 42, and Brandon Pitcher-Jolly, 22, took the e-scooters - worth £3,600 - from Felixstowe-based Sea Transport on April 8 last year.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Wye, of Virginia Street, Ipswich, admitted his role and pleaded guilty to theft by employee.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett outlined that Wye's co-defendant Pitcher-Jolly was previously sentenced for his involvement on February 18 after pleading guilty.

Pitcher-Jolly, of Finchley Road, Ipswich, who had five previous convictions, received 20 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, by magistrates and was ordered to pay £1,800.

Wye, who had 14 previous convictions for 23 offences, was not legally represented in court and told magistrates that he had "made a few mistakes" and stressed that he was not "a career criminal".

"I committed the offence and I will have to deal with the consequences," he told the court.

Magistrates sentenced Wye to eight weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Wye was also ordered to pay £1,186 in compensation to Sea Transport.